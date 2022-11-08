Hicks recorded 12 tackles (10 solo) and two passes defended during Sunday's 20-17 win versus the Commanders.
Hicks logged at least 11 stops for the fourth time this season, as he finished as the Vikings' leading tackler against Washington. The ninth-year linebacker has recorded eight more stops than Minnesota's second-leading tackler Erick Kendricks so far in 2022. Hicks is also on track to log over 115 tackles for the fourth season in a row, and he'll look to keep this prolific run going against Buffalo this coming Sunday.
