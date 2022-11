Osborn caught two of three targets for 17 yards in Sunday's 40-3 loss to the Cowboys.

Osborn's volume has oscillated from two targets in Week 9 to 11 last week before dropping back down to three. As long as all three of Justin Jefferson, Adam Thielen and T.J. Hockenson are healthy, Osborn will have difficulty carving out a consistent role as Kirk Cousins' fourth option in the passing game.