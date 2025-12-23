Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell announced that Brosmer will start at quarterback in Thursday's game against the Lions.

O'Connell revealed that J.J. McCarthy has been diagnosed with a hairline fracture on his throwing hand after exiting this past Sunday's 16-13 win over the Giants, and while the second-year quarterback hasn't been ruled out from returning for the Vikings' Week 18 game against the Packers, he won't be able to play through the injury on a short week. Brosmer came on in relief for an injured McCarthy in Week 16 and will be picking up his second start of the season Thursday. Through five total appearances on the season, the undrafted rookie out of Minnesota has completed 31 of 47 pass attempts for 220 yards (4.7 YPA), zero touchdowns and four interceptions while adding no positive rushing yardage. Even against an injury ravaged Detroit defense, Brosmer doesn't profile as much more than a desperation fantasy play in Week 17.