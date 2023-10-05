Mullens (back) was a limited participant at practice Thursday, Adam Caplan of SiriusXM NFL Radio reports.
Mullens logged limited participation for the second straight day Thursday, putting his availability for Week 5 in doubt. To avoid carrying an injury designation into the weekend, he'll probably need to practice in full Friday.
