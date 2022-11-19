site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Vikings' Nick Muse: Signs with active roster
RotoWire Staff
Nov 19, 2022
Muse signed a contract with the Vikings on Saturday.
The Vikings needed a third tight end and did have an empty roster spot. Muse has been active for the three games this season, but he's played a total of two offensive snaps and 20 total during that stretch.
