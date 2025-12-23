Hockenson (shoulder) was listed as a non-participant in Tuesday's walk-through practice.

Hockenson hasn't logged any practice activity this week, so he'll likely need to be listed as at least a limited participant in Wednesday's session to have a shot at playing Thursday against the Lions. If Hockenson is able to play through the shoulder issue, he'll be working with undrafted rookie quarterback Max Brosmer, who has been named the Vikings' Week 17 starter with J.J. McCarthy (hand) ruled out. In Brosmer's lone other start in a Week 13 blowout loss to the Seahawks, Hockenson was one of the few Minnesota skill-position players to deliver a useful fantasy line, as he finished with six catches for 59 yards on six targets.