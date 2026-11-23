Hockenson (wrist) caught six of seven targets for 55 yards in Sunday's 35-10 loss to the 49ers.

In his return from a one-game absence, Hockenson finished second on the team in receiving yards behind Justin Jefferson's 86. Hockenson showed promising chemistry with Kirk Cousins after the veteran TE sat out Cousins' return to Minnesota during the Week 10 win over Green Bay. Cousins was under center for the Vikings in the 2023 regular season, when Hockenson set career highs with 95 catches for 960 yards. Hockenson hasn't surpassed 455 yards in a regular season since, though he's on pace to do so this year, with 41 catches for 383 yards and three touchdowns through nine appearances heading into a Week 12 home game against the Falcons.