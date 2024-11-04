Hockenson (knee) caught three of four targets for 27 yards in Sunday's 21-13 win over the Colts.

Hockenson returned from a lengthy recovery from surgery to his MCL and ACL tendons dating back to a Dec. 24 injury in the 2023 season. The star tight end was eased back into action with just four targets Sunday, but he figures to see his workload increase as the season progresses. Make sure Hockenson is rostered in your league, as he could provide significant value at a shallow fantasy position. A road game against Jacksonville is on deck for the Vikings.