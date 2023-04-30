Minnesota signed Thomas as an undrafted free agent Saturday.
Thomas, Malik Knowles and Cephus Johnson, who's converting from quarterback to wideout, all signed with Minnesota following the 2023 Draft, but they'll likely be long shots to make the initial 53-man roster given the Vikings' current wideout depth. Over five seasons at NC State, Thomas complied 215 receptions for 2,482 yards and 24 touchdowns. The soon-to-be 25-year-old also has experience as a punt returner, posting 9.7 yards per return with one career touchdown.