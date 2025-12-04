default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Chandler (knee) was a limited participant at Wednesday's practice.

Chandler was designated to return from injured reserve Wednesday morning, and he was back on the practice field soon after. The fourth-year running back hasn't played since Week 1. Chandler strictly played on special teams in that game, and he could have a similar role once he's activated from injured reserve. His first chance will be this Sunday versus the Commanders.

More News