Vikings' Ty Chandler: Limited at practice
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Chandler (knee) was a limited participant at Wednesday's practice.
Chandler was designated to return from injured reserve Wednesday morning, and he was back on the practice field soon after. The fourth-year running back hasn't played since Week 1. Chandler strictly played on special teams in that game, and he could have a similar role once he's activated from injured reserve. His first chance will be this Sunday versus the Commanders.