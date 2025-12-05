Chandler (knee) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Commanders.

Chandler would first have to be officially activated from injured reserve to play Sunday. He has been sidelined since sustaining a knee injury in Week 1, but Chandler's window to return to practice opened Wednesday. Even if Chandler's activated ahead of Sunday's game, he's unlikely to play a significant role in Minnesota's backfield mix on offense, though he could factor in as a return man on special teams.