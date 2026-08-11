Yannick Ngakoue: Prepares for NFL return

Ngakoue has been training for the past several months to return to the NFL, NFL reporter Jordan Schultz reports.

The defensive end with 71.5 career sacks sat out the 2025 season to fully recover from the broken ankle he suffered during the 2023 campaign. Ngakoue felt that his performance in 2024 (which led to him being waived by the Patriots) was inhibited by a persisting issue, but he is now ready to play. The 31-year-old is a free agent and will likely be trying out with multiple franchises in the coming months.