Avalanche's Alex Barre-Boulet: Earns three points in AHL win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Barre-Boulet scored twice and added an assist in AHL Colorado's 5-1 win over San Diego on Wednesday.
Barre-Boulet has five goals and three assists during a five-game point streak. He crossed the 60-point mark with this effort -- he's at 22 goals and 40 assists through 59 AHL appearances this season. He's topped the 60-point mark five times in his eight seasons in the AHL.
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