Avalanche's Alex Barre-Boulet: Gathers three helpers Wednesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Barre-Boulet notched three assists in AHL Colorado's 4-0 win over Henderson in Game 3 on Wednesday.
Barre-Boulet is up to two goals and four helpers over five playoff contests. He racked up 26 goals and 44 assists across 70 regular-season outings with the Eagles. He'll continue to be a key part of the minor-league team's offense throughout the postseason.
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