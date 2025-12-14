Barre-Boulet scored twice and added an assist in AHL Colorado's 6-1 win over Ontario on Saturday.

Barre-Boulet continues to be steady for the Eagles with eight goals and 12 helpers over 24 appearances this season. He's a strong AHL scorer who has struggled to translate that to NHL success, and the Avalanche are healthy enough at forward to not have a need to call him up. The 28-year-old also didn't receive a promotion while the team was dealing with injuries, so he may struggle to get back to the NHL any time soon.