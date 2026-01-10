Barre-Boulet notched three assists in AHL Colorado's 5-4 shootout loss to San Diego on Friday.

Barre-Boulet has logged four multi-point efforts during his nine-game point streak. He has a total of four goals and 12 assists in that span. For the season, the 28-year-old forward is up to 10 goals and 22 helpers through 31 outings. Given his recent success, it wouldn't be shocking for the Avalanche to give him a look at the NHL level while the big club is dealing with multiple forward injuries.