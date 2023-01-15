Newhook scored two goals and added an assist in Saturday's 7-0 rout of the Senators.

The 21-year-old had only one assist over his prior 11 games, but Newhook busted out for a career-best performance in a big night for the Avs. The 2019 first-round pick is still trying to find his footing in the NHL and has just nine goals and 16 points through 41 games on the season, but the upside he flashed Saturday still makes him an asset in keeper and dynasty formats.