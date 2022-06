Newhook recorded two assists in Saturday's 7-0 win over the Lightning in Game 2.

Newhook had the secondary helpers on goals by Valeri Nichushkin (on the power play) and Josh Manson in the first period. This outing snapped a four-game point drought for Newhook. The 21-year-old saw a playoff-high 16:04 of ice time, but the lopsided score likely factored into the increased usage. Newhook has picked up four helpers in eight postseason contests in a bottom-six assignment.