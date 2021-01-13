The Avalanche assigned Byram (not injury related) to AHL Colorado on Wednesday.

Byram will conclude his mandatory quarantine Saturday before joining the big club for its West Coast road trip Monday, so this will end up being a short-lived assignment. The Avalanche are extremely deep at defense, but it nonetheless appears Byram will see some NHL action in 2020-21. The fourth overall pick from the 2019 draft recently picked up five points in seven games for Team Canada at the World Junior Championship.