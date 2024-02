Byram logged two assists, two shots on net, one block and one hit over 18:42 of ice time in Tuesday's 6-3 win over Washington.

Byram recorded his second multi-point effort of the season with assists on tallies by Artturi Lehkonen and Miles Wood. Byram's offense has dropped off this season, but he remains a skilled blueliner capable of generating offense. The 2019 first-round pick has six goals, nine assists and 56 shots through 46 games.