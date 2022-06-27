Byram posted an assist, two shots on goal and eight hits in Sunday's 2-1 win over the Lightning in Game 6.

Byram snapped a four-game point drought by setting up Nathan MacKinnon's game-tying goal in the second period. The 21-year-old Byram didn't score in the playoffs, but he earned nine assists and a plus-15 rating with 44 shots on net and 45 hits in 20 contests. The defenseman should be ready to command a top-four role in 2022-23, making him a solid fourth or fifth fantasy blueliner in standard formats.