Hunt was summoned from AHL Colorado on Tuesday.

Hunt is expected to be back in the lineup Tuesday versus Tampa Bay because of injuries to blueliners Cale Makar (head), Erik Johnson (lower body) and Josh Manson (lower body). He was sent down to the minors Sunday after clearing waivers. Hunt has supplied six points, 29 shots on goal and 10 hits in 27 games with the Avalanche this season.