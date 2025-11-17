Nelson scored a goal on three shots and added an assist in Sunday's 4-1 win over the Islanders.

Nelson helped out on Ross Colton's game-tying goal in the second period. In the third, Nelson tipped a Brent Burns shot for the Avalanche's fourth goal, which came 19 seconds after Martin Necas' empty-netter. This was Nelson's first multi-point effort of the season and extended his point streak to three games (two goals, two assists). The center has five tallies, nine points, 31 shots on net, 15 blocked shots, 11 hits, 10 PIM and a plus-10 rating through 19 appearances.