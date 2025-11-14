Nelson scored a goal on three shots and went plus-2 in Thursday's 6-3 win over the Sabres.

Nelson still hasn't produced a multi-point effort this year, but he has three goals and two helpers over his last nine outings. That's nothing special, but it's better than his quiet start to the season. Overall, the second-line center is at seven points, 28 shots on net, 14 blocked shots, 10 hits, 10 PIM and a plus-9 rating over 18 appearances.