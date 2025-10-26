Nelson registered a goal on two shots on target, a plus-1 rating and two penalty minutes during his 17:40 of ice time in Sunday's 4-3 loss to the Devils.

It's been a tough start to the season for Nelson offensively, so it's a good sign to see him get a goal against the Devils. The 34-year-old has seen plenty of ice time and does have a plus-4 rating, but whether that's more to do with him or the quality of the team around him remains to be seen. Both fantasy managers and the Avalanche alike will need much more from Nelson, who had his ninth 20-goal season in the NHL just last year.