Avalanche's Brock Nelson: Lights lamp Friday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Nelson scored a goal on two shots in Friday's 4-2 win over the Golden Knights.
Nelson has scored twice over the last three games. The 34-year-old center is still looking for a rhythm on offense -- he has yet to post a multi-point performance this season, and just one of his four points has come on the power play. He's added 19 shots on net, nine hits, 10 blocked shots, eight PIM and a plus-5 rating over 12 appearances in a second-line role.
