Nelson scored a power-play goal on four shots and added an assist in Thursday's 6-3 win over the Rangers.

Nelson has a four-game point streak going, earning three goals and three assists in that span. He's put up multiple points in each of the last two contests, the first times he's done that this season. The second-line center is up to six goals, five helpers, 35 shots on net, 15 blocked shots, 12 hits, 10 PIM and a plus-10 rating through 20 outings. His tally Thursday was his first power-play point since Opening Night, and his offense should increase if he can improve in that situation.