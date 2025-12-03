Nelson scored a goal and blocked three shots in Tuesday's 3-1 win over the Canucks.

Nelson put the Avalanche ahead 2-1 at 13:52 of the second period, and his tally held up as the game-winner. The 34-year-old has earned 12 points over his last 10 games and finally looks to be more comfortable after a rough start to the campaign. He's at nine goals, 17 points, 43 shots on net, 19 blocked shots, 14 hits, 16 PIM and a plus-15 rating over 26 appearances, so he should offer a little of everything for fantasy managers.