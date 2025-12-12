Nelson scored a goal on three shots in Thursday's 6-2 win over the Panthers.

Nelson's scored in three straight games and five of his last seven, totaling six goals and three assists in that longer span. The 34-year-old put the Avalanche ahead 2-1 late in the first period Thursday. The center has 12 goals, 21 points, 52 shots on net, 26 blocked shots and a plus-12 rating over 31 outings this year. Nelson's role in a strong offense makes him a quality depth center for fantasy.