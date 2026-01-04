Nelson scored two power-play goals on seven shots in Saturday's 5-3 win over the Hurricanes.

Nelson was at the heart of the Avalanche's comeback, starting the rally 1:09 into the third period before scoring the eventual game-winner at 7:30 of the frame. The 34-year-old center has multiple points in three straight contests and has earned five goals and five assists through his last six outings. For the season, he's up to 18 goals, 32 points, 83 shots on net, 32 blocked shots, 21 hits and a plus-13 rating over 40 appearances.