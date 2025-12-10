Nelson scored a goal on two shots in Tuesday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Predators.

Nelson has five goals and three assists over his last six games. He made a quick impact Tuesday, scoring at 1:12 of the first period. The 34-year-old center is now at 11 goals, 20 points, 49 shots on net, 25 blocked shots, 16 PIM and a plus-11 rating through 30 outings in a second-line role this year.