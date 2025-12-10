Avalanche's Brock Nelson: Tallies early Tuesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Nelson scored a goal on two shots in Tuesday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Predators.
Nelson has five goals and three assists over his last six games. He made a quick impact Tuesday, scoring at 1:12 of the first period. The 34-year-old center is now at 11 goals, 20 points, 49 shots on net, 25 blocked shots, 16 PIM and a plus-11 rating through 30 outings in a second-line role this year.
More News
-
Avalanche's Brock Nelson: Scores power-play goal•
-
Avalanche's Brock Nelson: Notches assist against former team•
-
Avalanche's Brock Nelson: Scores game-winner Tuesday•
-
Avalanche's Brock Nelson: Erupts for four points Saturday•
-
Avalanche's Brock Nelson: One of each in win•
-
Avalanche's Brock Nelson: Earns two points Sunday•