Mittelstadt recorded an assist in Wednesday's 4-3 overtime win over the Canucks.
Mittelstadt now has two points over three contests with the Avalanche, settling in nicely as the team's new second-line center. He helped out on Mikko Rantanen's tally late in the second period to spark the Avalanche's comeback Wednesday. Mittelstadt has 49 points, 106 shots on net and a plus-14 rating over 65 appearances this season. He should be an attractive fantasy option going forward given the strength of his new team's offense.
