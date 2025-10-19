Gushchin scored two goals on six shots in AHL Colorado's 3-1 win over Coachella Valley on Saturday.

Gushchin has four goals over three AHL games with his new team. He's topped 50 points in each of the last two AHL campaigns while also drawing some action with the Sharks. The Avalanche have a tougher roster to crack, but the 23-year-old Gushchin is among the younger options who could get a look should the big club need a forward.