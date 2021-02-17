Gilbert picked up a five-minute fighting penalty during Tuesday's 3-2 win over the Golden Knights and did not return to the game due to a facial injury, Mike Chambers of the Denver Post reports.

Gilbert squared off Keegan Kolesar early in the first period and took at least one good shot to the face. He first headed to the penalty box, then was seen skating off the ice while holding a towel over his nose and mouth. The blueliner finished with one hit over 1:59 before departing. Gilbert was up on the active roster the last two games with Samuel Girard (COVID-19 protocol), Erik Johnson (upper body) and Cale Makar (upper body) unavailable. Both Girard and Makar are expected back for Saturday's outdoor game in Lake Tahoe, so Gilbert was likely destined for the taxi squad following the game.