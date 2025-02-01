Toews posted an assist in Friday's 5-0 win over the Blues.

Toews set up a Martin Necas tally in the first period. That helper was the 200th of Toews' career, a milestone he reached in his 446th game. The defenseman started January well with a pair of three-point efforts in the first three contests of the month, but he was limited to just four points over the next 12 outings. This season, he's at 24 points, 96 shots on net, 66 blocked shots and a plus-17 rating through 49 appearances.