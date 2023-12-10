Toews notched an assist and two shots on goal in Saturday's 5-2 loss to the Flyers.
Toews has a helper in each of the last two contests. It's the first time he's gotten on the scoresheet in consecutive games since a four-game streak from Nov. 13-20. The defenseman is up to 15 points, 48 shots on net, 37 blocked shots and a plus-8 rating through 27 outings overall while holding down his usual roles on the top pairing and second power-play unit.
