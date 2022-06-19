Toews notched an assist in Saturday's 7-0 win over the Lightning in Game 2.

Toews helped out on an Andre Burakovsky goal in the first period. With points in seven of his last nine outings, Toews continues to provide a steady blend of offense and defense on the Avalanche's top pairing. The 28-year-old is up to 14 points (five goals, nine helpers), 35 shots on net, 22 hits, 22 blocked shots and a plus-9 rating through 16 playoff contests.