Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Toews (rest) took part in Wednesday's practice, Evan Rawal of the Denver Gazette reports. He should draw back into the lineup for Game 1 of the Avalanche's first-round series against Dallas.

Toews took the Avalanche's final two regular-season games off to prepare for the playoffs. He finished the regular season with 10 goals and 44 points in 76 appearances.

More News