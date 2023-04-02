Compher had a power-play assist, two shots on goal and four penalty minutes over 22:16 of ice time in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Stars.

Compher's offensive-zone faceoff win led to Nathan MacKinnon's game-winning goal on the power play. With the helper, Compher's seventh point in the last eight contests, he's reached the 50-point threshold for the first time in his career. He didn't start the season as a member of the top power-play unit, but the center worked himself into that role when the Avalanche were beset by injuries throughout November and December. The 27-year-old has a career-high 14 power-play points