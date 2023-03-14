Compher found the back of the net in Monday's 8-4 victory over Montreal.
Compher scored early in the second period to extend Colorado's lead to 6-1. It was his 14th goal and 43rd point in 65 contests this season. Compher's marker Monday ended his five-game point drought.
