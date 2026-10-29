Schwartz scored a goal on three shots and added a power-play assist in Wednesday's 5-2 win over the Devils.

Schwartz started the year with three multi-point efforts in four games. He then went cold, getting limited to one assist over eight games before Wednesday's breakout following a line shuffle for the Avalanche. Schwartz is up to four goals, five assists, 22 shots on net, nine hits and a minus-1 rating over 13 appearances. He should be a decent source of depth offense from a middle-six role, though the first month of the season has shown he may struggle with consistency.