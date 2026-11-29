Schwartz scored a goal on two shots and added two hits in Saturday's 6-3 win over the Sharks.

Schwartz ended an eight-game goal drought with the tally. He had just two assists in that span. The 34-year-old winger started the year well but has settled into production more in line with his middle-six role. Through 26 appearances, he has eight goals, seven assists, 46 shots on net, 18 hits and a plus-1 rating. Schwartz's power-play usage will keep him in the mix in fantasy as a depth option in standard formats.