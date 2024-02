Annunen will protect the road net in Chicago on Thursday, according to Jesse Montano of Guerilla Sports.

Annunen will get his fifth start of the season. He has faced at least 30 shots in each of his four previous starts. He was at his best a week ago, making 28 saves in a 2-1 loss in Detroit. He will face the Blackhawks, who are averaging 26.4 shots on goal, 31st in the NHL.