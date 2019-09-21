Avalanche's Kevin Connauton: Ready to rock

Connauton (face) will make his preseason debut Saturday against Minnesota.

Connauton is still recovering from a facial fracture, so he'll wear a full shield for the foreseeable future, but it shouldn't hinder his effectiveness. The 29-year-old, who tallied eight points in 50 games with Arizona last season, is expected to fill in as a bottom-pairing defender until Ian Cole (hip) is cleared to play.