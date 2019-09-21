Avalanche's Kevin Connauton: Ready to rock
Connauton (face) will make his preseason debut Saturday against Minnesota.
Connauton is still recovering from a facial fracture, so he'll wear a full shield for the foreseeable future, but it shouldn't hinder his effectiveness. The 29-year-old, who tallied eight points in 50 games with Arizona last season, is expected to fill in as a bottom-pairing defender until Ian Cole (hip) is cleared to play.
More News
-
Avalanche's Kevin Connauton: Cleared for contact•
-
Avalanche's Kevin Connauton: Slowed by facial fracture•
-
Avalanche's Kevin Connauton: Traded to Colorado•
-
Coyotes' Kevin Connauton: Blocks four shots•
-
Coyotes' Kevin Connauton: Will be scratched Wednesday•
-
Coyotes' Kevin Connauton: No go Sunday•
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.
-
Rookie Fantasy Hockey preview
Jon Litterine recommends which NHL rookies could help your Fantasy team in 2019-20.