Necas will be a game-time decision in Nashville on Tuesday due to an illness, according to Corey Masisak of The Denver Post.

Necas was present at Bridgestone Arena for the morning skate Tuesday but departed early due to his ailment. The shifty winger has yet to miss a game this season. If he's unable to suit up against the Predators, Valeri Nichushkin will be an option to slide into a top-six role, while Gavin Brindley (lower body) could draw into the lineup. Necas has banked 14 goals, 39 points, 62 shots on net and a plus-28 rating over 29 appearances in 2025-26.