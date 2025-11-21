Necas logged three assists, three shots on goal and a plus-3 rating in Thursday's 6-3 win over the Rangers.

Necas has four goals and six assists during his five-game point streak. He had a hand in two goals by Nathan MacKinnon and one by Cale Makar in this contest. Necas is up to 13 goals, 28 points, 45 shots on net, 22 hits, 14 PIM and a plus-19 rating over 20 outings this season, matching his point total from a 30-game sample following his trade from the Hurricanes last year. It would be another sizable leap to see Necas become a 100-point player this year after his gains in 2024-25, but playing alongside MacKinnon has its benefits.