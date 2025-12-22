Necas scored a goal, put three shots on net and dished out two hits in Sunday's 5-1 win over Minnesota.

Necas sparked the Avs' offense to a big night with his goal near the end of the first period. After Sunday's performance, he is up to 16 goals, 47 points, 77 shots on net and 34 hits through 35 games this season. The 26-year-old forward has 19 points in his last 13 games and remains one of the top players to own in any fantasy format this season. He has also begun to average a higher number of shots on net per game with 28 during his previous 13 outings. Necas is on pace to obliterate his current career high of 83 points in 79 regular-season games and has a true chance to surpass the century mark this season if Colorado's offense continues to roll.