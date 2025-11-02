Necas scored a goal on four shots in Saturday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Sharks.

Necas has scored three goals and added two assists over the last three games. The 26-year-old winger hasn't gotten complacent since signing a massive eight-year, $92 million deal Thursday, which cements him as part of the Avalanche's core throughout his prime years. Necas has rattled off nine goals, 17 points, 28 shots on net, 14 hits and a plus-9 rating over 13 appearances this season.