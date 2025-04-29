Necas pocketed two assists Monday in the Avalanche's 6-2 loss to the Stars in Game 5 of their first-round series.

The 26-year-old winger helped set up tallies by Artturi Lehkonen and Nathan MacKinnon midway through the second period, but the Avs' offense was otherwise quiet. Necas has had a sluggish start to the postseason, managing just three assists in five games while attempting only six shots on net, and he made need to find another gear Thursday if the Avs are going to avoid elimination in Game 6.