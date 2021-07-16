Maltsev (undisclosed) and a 2021 second-round draft pick were traded from the Devils to the Avalanche in exchange for Ryan Graves on Thursday.

Maltsev recorded nine points in 33 games as a rookie last season while logging bottom-six minutes. It's unclear if the 23-year-old Russian forward will be able to make much of an impact with the Avalanche, but he could compete for a third-line role. He missed the last five games of the regular season due to injury, and his status ahead of 2021-22 has not been announced yet.